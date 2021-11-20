Advertisement

Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home

By WYFF Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:39 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (CNN) - A man on the United States Marshals 15 Most Wanted list was found dead in a house in South Carolina.

Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, had been on the run for more than 16 years. He was wanted in California for allegedly sexually assaulting eight girls. One of them said McLean assaulted her about 100 times.

A neighbor went to check on him earlier this month and found his decomposing body.

An autopsy confirmed his identity.

McLean had been living there for 15 years under the alias James Fitzgerald.

Authorities say before that, he used other aliases and lived in Poughkeepsie, New York, and another town in South Carolina.

The coroner says he likely died in July of natural causes, but the exact cause of death is pending.

Police do not suspect foul play.

Copyright 2021 WYFF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near the Interstate 580 interchange in which a...
NHP seeks witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash on I-80
Blake Thacker
Suspect in fatal crash after Douglas County chase identified
Ramon Michael “Mike” Clare and the Suzuki GSXR motorcycle he may be using, although the rear...
Man wanted for murder in connection with death in Sparks; $2,500 reward
November 15th 2021 accident on West 7th Street
Local homeowner frustrated with multiple accidents near and around his property
Lana Hardy's SUV
Husband credits Good Samaritans with saving his wife’s life

Latest News

People are shown at one of the gaming tables at the Flamingo Casino in Las Vegas, Nev., on May...
Flamingo Las Vegas joins El Cortez marking milestone dates
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives to the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New...
12 to stand trial for Kardashian West jewel heist in Paris
Unemployment rate graphic
Nevada monthly jobless rate down to 7.3%, still tops in US