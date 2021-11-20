Advertisement

Las Vegas schools boss open to staying but requires assurances

Superintendent Jesus Jara
Superintendent Jesus Jara(UNLV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The school superintendent for metro Las Vegas says he’s willing to consider staying in that job following the district board’s reversal of its previous decision to fire him but adds that there are unresolved issues.

Superintendent Jesus Jara said Friday in a statement that he and his lawyer will review the Clark County School District board’s latest action,

Jara also said he needs to determine whether there’s a way he could remain while getting assurances that he called “”the harassment and hostile work environment” will be eliminated.

With one member switching her position on the termination, the board voted 4-3 early Friday to rescind it. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Blake Thacker
Suspect in fatal crash after Douglas County chase identified
November 15th 2021 accident on West 7th Street
Local homeowner frustrated with multiple accidents near and around his property
The scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near the Interstate 580 interchange in which a...
NHP seeks witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash on I-80
A fatal crash has closed the Mt. Rose Highway above Sky Tavern.
Mount Rose Highway back open following fatal crash
George Michael Claros
Man arrested for alleged kidnap and rape in Reno

Latest News

California Highway Patrol logo
2 children, 2 adults killed in crash 20 miles west of Donner Summit
In this July 28, 2014, file photo, lightning strikes over Lake Mead near Hoover Dam that...
Report: Las Vegas-area sewage spilled into creek to Lake Mead
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws a pass against Hawaii during the first half of an...
Nevada falls to Air Force in final home game of season 41-39 in 3 OT
Nevada falls to Air Force in final home game of season 41-39 in 3 OT
Nevada loses final home game of season 41-39 to Air Force in 3 OT