Flamingo Las Vegas joins El Cortez marking milestone dates

People are shown at one of the gaming tables at the Flamingo Casino in Las Vegas, Nev., on May...
People are shown at one of the gaming tables at the Flamingo Casino in Las Vegas, Nev., on May 24, 1955. The Flamingo Las Vegas has begun celebrating its 75th birthday ahead of the Dec. 26, 1946, anniversary of Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel and Meyer Lansky opening a 105-room property on what is now Las Vegas Boulevard. Downtown, the El Cortez Hotel & Casino has commemorated 80 years since opening in November 1941 with 59 rooms. (AP Photo/File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:20 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Two iconic Las Vegas hotel-casinos are marking milestone dates - one on the Strip and one downtown.

The Flamingo Las Vegas has begun celebrating its 75th birthday ahead of the Dec. 26, 1946 anniversary of Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel and Meyer Lansky opening a 105-room property on what is now Las Vegas Boulevard. Today, it has 3,400 rooms in a 28-story tower owned by casino giant Caesars Entertainment.

Downtown, the El Cortez Hotel & Casino is commemorating 80 years since opening in November 1941 with 59 rooms. Longtime owner Jackie Gaughan lived for years in a penthouse atop today’s 15-story tower.

