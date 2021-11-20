Carson City woman questions reasons for late fees

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City resident Rana Fischer sits in front of bills she is used to paying the same time every month. In September she performed the same routine, filled out a check to Bank of America and sent it out the next day. The next month she was stunned as there was a late fee and interest attached to her bill.

Her check did not clear right away.

“It took 30 days the rest had taken two,” says Fischer.

Fischer says customer service told her, once the fees were placed in the system, there was nothing they could do, and late fees would stand. We put her in contact with a person representing the west coast who removed the fees from her bill.

Rana was told the 30 days turnaround was due to post office delays

“This happened before the slowdown was announced,” says Fischer. “And again for the rest of the year it always got there within two days,” she says.

To avoid the incident from happening again, B of A sent her this notice to pay her bill on line with automatic withdrawal.

“I like having control of when the money is dispersed,” she says.

She doesn’t think she’s an isolated incident, and wonders if the series of events is way to get more customers to pay on line as a convenience to the bank.

Another example, one local AT& T customer has contacted us saying bills arrive to the home where a check needs to be returned to the company in Florida the next day. AT& T told them they mail bills out 14 days in advance. The family though is convinced this too is another way to force customers online.

Rana says because her mother was charged the same fees in the same month, and has the same routine she does, something else might be happening.

“Very likely possibility that they could be suffering from employment shortages,” says Fischer. Rana says she wants the public to beware: there are several elements at play right now which may translate into late payment fees through no fault of their own.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.