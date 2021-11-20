Advertisement

2 children, 2 adults killed in crash 20 miles west of Donner Summit

California Highway Patrol logo
California Highway Patrol logo(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:11 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The California Highway Patrol says two children and two adults were killed Saturday after a person drove the wrong way on Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada.

It says a witness called 911 near 5 a.m. to report a wrong-way driver.

The crash involving three vehicles happened minutes later near Eagle Lakes Road in Sierra County. KCRA-TV reports a baby who was being held in the arms of an adult survived and was airlifted to a Nevada hospital.

CHP officers believe alcohol was a factor and said eastbound I-80 was closed at Highway 20 after the crash. It is expected to reopen later Saturday.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCRA-TV.)

Most Read

Blake Thacker
Suspect in fatal crash after Douglas County chase identified
November 15th 2021 accident on West 7th Street
Local homeowner frustrated with multiple accidents near and around his property
The scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near the Interstate 580 interchange in which a...
NHP seeks witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash on I-80
A fatal crash has closed the Mt. Rose Highway above Sky Tavern.
Mount Rose Highway back open following fatal crash
George Michael Claros
Man arrested for alleged kidnap and rape in Reno

Latest News

In this July 28, 2014, file photo, lightning strikes over Lake Mead near Hoover Dam that...
Report: Las Vegas-area sewage spilled into creek to Lake Mead
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws a pass against Hawaii during the first half of an...
Nevada falls to Air Force in final home game of season 41-39 in 3 OT
Nevada falls to Air Force in final home game of season 41-39 in 3 OT
Nevada loses final home game of season 41-39 to Air Force in 3 OT
Viral hand signal on TikTok raises awareness of domestic violence
Palm out, tuck thumb and fold fingers down: Viral TikTok gesture raises awareness of domestic violence