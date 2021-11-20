2 children, 2 adults killed in crash 20 miles west of Donner Summit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The California Highway Patrol says two children and two adults were killed Saturday after a person drove the wrong way on Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada.

It says a witness called 911 near 5 a.m. to report a wrong-way driver.

The crash involving three vehicles happened minutes later near Eagle Lakes Road in Sierra County. KCRA-TV reports a baby who was being held in the arms of an adult survived and was airlifted to a Nevada hospital.

CHP officers believe alcohol was a factor and said eastbound I-80 was closed at Highway 20 after the crash. It is expected to reopen later Saturday.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCRA-TV.)