You can now check the Reno Airport parking availability online

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Before you fly out of the Reno Tahoe International Airport, you can check to see if you will be able to find a parking spot.

The airport’s website now lists open parking spots. You can find the open spot count for the short term, long term and long term surface lots.

If there are no open spots, you can plan for alternative transportation like a taxi, Uber or Lyft.

Click here to see the parking lot availability website.

