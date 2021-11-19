West Hills Behavioral Health Hospital to close in December

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - West Hills Behavioral Health Hospital will close its doors and cease operations on December 20, 2021.

The facility has provided behavioral health and addiction treatment for children, adolescents and adults.

The CEO of West Hills, Burton Carriker, provided a statement to KOLO, “We will continue to provide treatment and care to our current admitted patients until they have completed programming. Since 1981, West Hills Behavioral Health Hospital has provided quality treatment services for children, adolescents, adults and seniors. We thank the physicians and staff for their expertise and dedication to the patients we have been privileged to serve.”

Carriker says employees are being encouraged to apply for open positions at its sister facilities in the region.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.