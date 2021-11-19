Advertisement

UNR student suing over university vaccination mandates

By SCOTT SONNER/Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A 19-year-old student who says he’s immune from COVID-19 because he already had it is suing the University of Nevada, Reno, the governor and others over the state’s requirement that he show proof of vaccination in order to register for classes in the upcoming spring semester.

Jonah Gold claims there is no solid evidence that people who recover from COVID-19 ever lose their immunity.

His lawsuit says any benefit of vaccination is outweighed by the threat of harmful side effects.  It says the shots are “an unconstitutional intrusion on normal immunity and bodily integrity.”

Gold’s lawyers include Joey Gilbert, an ex-boxer turned conservative Republican activist running for governor.

