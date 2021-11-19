Reno Rodeo Denim Drive is underway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Donation bins for the Reno Rodeo Denim Drive can be found all over Northern Nevada.

The nonprofit collects new clothes and money to help foster children, families in 14 area counties.

The drive is in its fifteenth year. 100% of everything gathered will go to someone in need.

Donations are accepted through the end of December.

You can also text ‘DenimDrive’ to 44321, scan a QR code at drop-off locations to donate, or call (775) 322-9875.

For a list of drop-off locations, click here.

