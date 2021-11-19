Advertisement

Reno Rodeo Denim Drive is underway

Nonprofit collecting new clothes, money to help foster children, families around Northern Nevada
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:24 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Donation bins for the Reno Rodeo Denim Drive can be found all over Northern Nevada.

The nonprofit collects new clothes and money to help foster children, families in 14 area counties.

The drive is in its fifteenth year. 100% of everything gathered will go to someone in need.

Donations are accepted through the end of December.

You can also text ‘DenimDrive’ to 44321, scan a QR code at drop-off locations to donate, or call (775) 322-9875.

For a list of drop-off locations, click here.

