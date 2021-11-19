Quartz Lane undergoes cleanup once again, as illegal dumping continues

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Some residents in Quartz Lane, now have a much better view outside their window.

For more than four hours crews, including Washoe County inmates and towing services helped remove everything from cars, tires and clothes piled up on the south side of the road.

“We’re going all the way up and down the street, because there’s a lot of stuff that has just been thrown to the side and no one ever cleans up,” said Lieutenant, Frank Eubanks, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The site has been a nuisance for a couple of years now and despite clean up efforts going back to 2019, the illegal dumping continues.

“It’s on private property of people who don’t have the resources to be able to clean it up,” said Lieutenant Eubanks.

He adds that this is one of the aspects that has prevented a solution.

“There are several different hoops we have to jump through to be able to get to this point,” said Lieutenant Eubanks.

Family members of the deceased couple who owned the property still haven’t replied to their registered letters.

While the cleanup was good news for most of the neighbors I spoke with, others weren’t as happy as some of the items removed belonged to them.

After the last clean up, it only took months for the dumping to start again, which makes residents skeptical about this being the last time.

“We work very closely with code enforcement,” said Lieutenant Eubanks. “We’re actually going to get the health department involved. One thing that was brought up was mosquitoes. We’re just going to try and map out areas that end up pretty much like this.”

Members of the Homeless Outreach Proactive Engagement or HOPE team, were also present during the cleanup to offer help to homeless living in the area.

“They’ve actually been involved for the last two weeks, coming out and touching base with them and letting them know this day it’s coming,” said Lieutenant Eubanks. “Because once their vehicle got posted, which was on Monday, they had 72 hours to get everything moved out and cleared out. We wanted to give those folks some extra time that’s why we had HOPE come out.”

If you see illegal dumping or someone abandoning a vehicle, call the non-emergency dispatch line at 775-785-WCSO.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.