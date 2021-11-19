Advertisement

President Biden mulls reversing Trump rules on sage grouse

In this April 20, 2013 file photo, male greater sage grouse perform mating rituals for a female...
In this April 20, 2013 file photo, male greater sage grouse perform mating rituals for a female grouse, not pictured, on a lake outside Walden, Colo. The Biden administration is considering new measures to protect the ground-dwelling bird that was once found across much of the U.S. West. It has lost vast areas of habitat in recent decades due to oil and gas drilling, grazing, wildfires and other pressures. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By MATTHEW BROWN/Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:01 PM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The Biden administration is considering new measures to protect a ground-dwelling bird species once found across much of the U.S. West.

The bird called the greater sage grouse suffered drastic declines in recent decades because of oil and gas drilling, grazing and other human pressures.

Friday’s announcement of a range-wide evaluation of the bird’s habitat comes after the Trump administration tried to scale back conservation efforts adopted by federal agencies in 2015.

A court blocked the Trump-era changes. Industry groups have resisted curbs on drilling around sage grouse breeding areas. Some environmentalists insisted that the 2015 plans didn’t go far enough.

