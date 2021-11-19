Advertisement

Pedestrian hit on Sparks Boulevard

Sparks Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit on Sparks Boulevard the morning of Friday,...
Sparks Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit on Sparks Boulevard the morning of Friday, November 19, 2021.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:10 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:20 A.M. UPDATE: All lanes of Sparks Boulevard are back open.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sparks Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit on Sparks Boulevard early Friday morning. It happened near Big Fish Drive at about 4:45 a.m.

A southbound lane is closed while officer work to clear the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. A dog was killed.

Check back with this story for updated information on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near the Interstate 580 interchange in which a...
NHP seeks witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash on I-80
Ramon Michael “Mike” Clare and the Suzuki GSXR motorcycle he may be using, although the rear...
Man wanted for murder in connection with death in Sparks; $2,500 reward
Blake Thacker
Suspect in fatal crash after Douglas County chase identified
November 15th 2021 accident on West 7th Street
Local homeowner frustrated with multiple accidents near and around his property
Lana Hardy's SUV
Husband credits Good Samaritans with saving his wife’s life

Latest News

gavel
UNR student suing over university vaccination mandates
Quartz Lane undergoes cleanup once again
Quartz Lane undergoes cleanup once again, as illegal dumping continues
The scene of a crash on Pyramid Highway at Sparks Boulevard.
Driver involved in police chase in multiple-vehicle crash
Rittenhouse trial
A Reno Lawyer's View Of the Rittenhouse Murder Trial