Pedestrian hit on Sparks Boulevard
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:10 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:20 A.M. UPDATE: All lanes of Sparks Boulevard are back open.
ORIGINAL STORY: Sparks Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit on Sparks Boulevard early Friday morning. It happened near Big Fish Drive at about 4:45 a.m.
A southbound lane is closed while officer work to clear the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. A dog was killed.
Check back with this story for updated information on this developing story.
