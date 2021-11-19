Pedestrian hit on Sparks Boulevard

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:20 A.M. UPDATE: All lanes of Sparks Boulevard are back open.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sparks Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit on Sparks Boulevard early Friday morning. It happened near Big Fish Drive at about 4:45 a.m.

A southbound lane is closed while officer work to clear the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. A dog was killed.

