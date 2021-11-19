Lizzy’s legacy living on as 9-year-old Reno organ donor is honored at Rose Parade

RENO, Nev. (Donor Network West) - Donor Network West hosted a special event to honor the legacy of Elizabeth “Lizzy” Hammond with the unveiling of a memorial “floragraph” on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Renown Regional Medical Center. Made entirely out of organic materials, Lizzy’s floragraph will be featured on the Donate Life float at the 133rd Rose Parade® on Jan. 1, 2022 in Pasadena, Calif.

Lizzy died in July 2019 after a tragic accident when a bounce house, with her inside, was blown into electric power lines. The Hammond family decided to donate Lizzy’s organs, which saved three lives through organ donation.

“Lizzy’s legacy lives on and today we are excited to share her legacy with Renown Children’s Hospital, Lizzy’s family and friends and the community,” said Nicole Bishop, director of donation development for northern Nevada and northern California for Donor Network West. “With more than 600 Nevadans waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, the need for more people to register to be organ donors continues to be great. It’s the generosity of families like the Hammonds who make donation possible.”

During the event, Wendy and Mitch Hammond, Lizzy’s mother and father, completed the floragraph of Lizzy, which was crafted by Donate Life parade float volunteers. Surrounded by family, friends and a community of supporters including Lizzy’s classmates, Renown Children’s Hospital care team members and others who loved her, the Hammonds celebrated their daughter and shared stories of her giving spirit.

“We just want to say thank you for coming,” said Wendy. “The community support we’ve received is incredible and this reminds us of how incredibly loved Lizzy was to see you all here.”

Donor Network West has helped facilitate the recovery of every lifesaving organ in northern Nevada for the past 30 years. The federally-designated non-profit organ procurement organization for northern Nevada and northern California, is dedicated to helping provide people with a second chance at life through organ, eye and tissue donation for transplantation and research.

“Today’s unveiling is just a small example of the impact that Lizzy’s life has had on the community,” said Lauren Macmadu, vice president of marketing and communications for Donor Network West. “Through the generosity of Lizzy’s family, three people have a second chance at life. We recognize and honor the ultimate gift they have given, the gift of life.”

Anyone can register to be an organ donor. To learn more and to register as an organ donor, visit DonorNetworkWest.org.

