Jurassic Quest makes its way to Reno

The dinosaurs have invaded the Reno-Sparks Convention Center
By Karlie Drew
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:53 AM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The dinosaurs have invaded the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Jurassic Quest will kick off its exhibit starting Friday at 1 p.m.

There will be experiences for the whole family, including more than 100 life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, the “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, animal art tattoos, bounce houses and inflatable attractions (socks required), photo opportunities, and more.

Dinosaur Trainer, Dino Dustin mentioned what his favorite part of the exhibit is

“Families get to have these moments together, it’s a great time to make memories and kids will always remember the time you took them to see the dinosaurs ” Dino Dustin said.

Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago. Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America.

For more information and event details, click here.

