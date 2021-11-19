Advertisement

Julia Ratti announces resignation from State Senate

A 2016 file photo of Julia Ratti..
A 2016 file photo of Julia Ratti..(Scott Sonner | AP)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:59 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada State Sen. Julia Ratti, whose District 13 includes much of Sparks and parts of east and southeast Reno, announced Friday on Twitter she is resigning.

Ratti cited personal reasons for the resignation. Her family is moving outside the District 13 boundaries.

“Additionally, my lessons from the pandemic are first, life is short, and second, my life and my efforts could benefit from greater level of simplicity,” Ratti wrote on Twitter.

She will focus on public health as director of Programs and Projects for Washoe County Health District.

Ratti said she was grateful for the opportunity and complimented her colleagues.

“As the news of the day continues to prove, there is much good work that still needs to be done,” Ratti tweeted. “I hope to continue to do so, just on a different path than in a legislative role.”

Ratti was assistant majority leader for the Democrats in the state senate. She was appointed to the state senate in 2016 and served on the Sparks City Council from 2008 to 2016.

