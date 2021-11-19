Driver involved in police chase in multiple-vehicle crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -There was a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday night on Pyramid Way at the intersection with Sparks Boulevard. The Nevada Highway Patrol was trying to determine how many vehicles were involved.

Several lanes were closed but traffic was never completely stopped following the accident at about 7:40 p.m. All lanes are expected to be open by 9:30 p.m.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash has been pursued a short time earlier by Pyramid Lake Tribal Police. However, the pursuit ended and no agency was chasing the suspect at the time of the crash, the NHP said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

There were moderate injuries but no one was taken for medical treatment, the NHP said.

The man who was involved in the chase was wanted by the Sparks Police Department and he was in custody of SPD, the NHP said.

