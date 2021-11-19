Advertisement

Douglas County investigating series of car burglaries and thefts

DCSO Badge
DCSO Badge(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 19, 2021
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of car burglaries that took place between Thursday evening, Nov. 19th through early Friday morning, Nov. 20th.

Investigators say 12 cars were broken into in the Gardnerville, Minden, Topaz area and three cars were stolen. All of the vehicles had been left unlocked and the three stolen vehicles had their keys left inside.

Sheriff’s Deputies have recovered two of the three stolen cars.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that you do your part, locking your vehicles and not leaving any valuables inside.

If you have any information on the thefts or if you are a victim, you can contact the Investigations Division at 775-782-5126.

