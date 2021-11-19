Advertisement

COVID-19 booster shots now available for all Nevada adults

Nevada is now offering COVID booster shots to all adults in the state.
Nevada is now offering COVID booster shots to all adults in the state.
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:48 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has announced that COVID-19 booster shots are available for any Nevada adult who wants one.

The shots are recommended six months after receiving the second Pfizer or Moderna vaccination shot. Those who received a Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine are recommended to get a booster shot two months or more after their initial shot.

Previously, boosters were only recommended for people at high risk due to age, job or other risk factors.

If you have questions or concerns, you should talk to your personal physician.

You can get more information on COVID-19 vaccination at NVCOVIDFighter.org or by calling 800-401-0946.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near the Interstate 580 interchange in which a...
NHP seeks witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash on I-80
Ramon Michael “Mike” Clare and the Suzuki GSXR motorcycle he may be using, although the rear...
Man wanted for murder in connection with death in Sparks; $2,500 reward
Blake Thacker
Suspect in fatal crash after Douglas County chase identified
November 15th 2021 accident on West 7th Street
Local homeowner frustrated with multiple accidents near and around his property
Lana Hardy's SUV
Husband credits Good Samaritans with saving his wife’s life

Latest News

gavel
UNR student suing over university vaccination mandates
More than 31 million fully vaccinated adults have gotten a COVID-19 booster shot. The majority...
First vaccinations, boosters up even as states push against vaccine mandates
The United States is now averaging more than 82,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, up 11% over the...
Decisions expected soon on COVID vaccine boosters, antiviral pill
Crowds will once again fill New York's Times Square this New Year's Eve, with proof of COVID-19...
New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square back on for fully vaccinated