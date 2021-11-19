COVID-19 booster shots now available for all Nevada adults

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has announced that COVID-19 booster shots are available for any Nevada adult who wants one.

The shots are recommended six months after receiving the second Pfizer or Moderna vaccination shot. Those who received a Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine are recommended to get a booster shot two months or more after their initial shot.

Previously, boosters were only recommended for people at high risk due to age, job or other risk factors.

If you have questions or concerns, you should talk to your personal physician.

You can get more information on COVID-19 vaccination at NVCOVIDFighter.org or by calling 800-401-0946.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.