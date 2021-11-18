Advertisement

Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support

By Talia Clarke
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:17 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) – A family in Maine say they were getting ready to pull their mom off life support when she suddenly woke up after being in a coma for 60 days battling COVID-19.

Bettina Lerman tested positive for COVID in September. The 69-year-old woman had underlying health conditions, including diabetes, and was unvaccinated against the virus.

She fell into a coma for more than a month. Her son, Andrew Lerman, said doctors were convinced she wasn’t going to make it.

The family had made funeral arrangements and were in the process of purchasing a headstone when Andrew says he got a call from doctors saying he needed to come to the hospital right away.

“He goes, ‘Well, your mother just woke up,’” Andrew Lerman said. “I literally dropped the phone. I was like, ‘What?’ I mean, because we were supposed to be terminating life support that day.”

He said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own with some oxygen support.

“We give her words of encouragement every day,” he said. “We tell her to keep on fighting.”

His mom has plans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, Andrew Lerman added.

“I think the right thing to do is to get vaccinated,” he said. “So, if one of our family members gets it again, it won’t be that bad.”

Copyright 2021 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramon Michael “Mike” Clare and the Suzuki GSXR motorcycle he may be using, although the rear...
Man wanted for murder in connection with death in Sparks; $2,500 reward
The scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near the Interstate 580 interchange in which a...
NHP seeks witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash on I-80
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Two people killed in south Carson City crash identified
Blake Thacker
Suspect in fatal crash after Douglas County chase identified
November 15th 2021 accident on West 7th Street
Local homeowner frustrated with multiple accidents near and around his property

Latest News

Shyhelee Jamal Coleman
Fatal Las Vegas arson fire suspect arrested in Carson City
FILE — Thomas 15X Johnson, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X,...
‘Fundamental justice:’ Judge clears 2 in Malcolm X slaying
The Dixon's family Golden Lab "Gus" went after the convicted felon Kequan Waller, who pulled a...
Dog miraculously survives bullet to the head in Tennessee
At issue was a piece of drone video that prosecutors showed to the jury in closing arguments in...
GRAPHIC: Rittenhouse jury deliberates for third day without a verdict
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled