US judge in Vegas begins hearings on Nevada execution plan

This Nov. 10, 2016, file photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows the...
This Nov. 10, 2016, file photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows the then-newly completed execution chamber at Ely State Prison in Ely, Nev. A federal judge in Las Vegas has begun a series of hearings about the constitutionality of the never-before-tried method and combination of drugs that prison officials want to use for Nevada's first lethal injection in more than 15 years. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:37 PM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A federal judge in Las Vegas has begun a series of hearings about the constitutionality of the never-before-tried method and combination of drugs that prison officials want to use for Nevada’s first lethal injection in more than 15 years.

U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II on Tuesday heard from the first expert called by Zane Floyd’s attorneys.

The judge plans to hear from the state’s top prison and medical administrators on dates scheduled into mid-December.

Floyd does not want to die. He was convicted and sentenced in 2000 to death for killing four people and wounding a fifth in a 1999 shotgun attack at a Las Vegas grocery store.

