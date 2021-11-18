Sparks Fire investigating bank fire Wednesday night

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a fire inside of Sparks bank.

Crews responded around 11 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a passerby seeing flames inside a Wells Fargo at Pyramid and Tyler Way.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire burning in the building, but nobody was there at the time. Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames.

The cause is under investigation.

