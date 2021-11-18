Advertisement

SpaceX’s Elon Musk: 1st Starship test flight to orbit in January

Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and...
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington. SpaceX aims to launch its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship to orbit in January 2022, followed by about a dozen other test flights next year. Musk provided the update Wednesday night, Nov. 17, 2021, during a space science conference held virtually. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By MARCIA DUNN/AP Aerospace Writer
Published: Nov. 17, 2021
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - SpaceX is aiming to launch its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship to orbit in January.

That’s the latest from SpaceX founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk.

He provided the update Wednesday night during a space science conference held virtually.

Musk isn’t betting on success for that first test flight. But he says he’s confident Starship will make it to orbit sometime in 2022, and that a dozen or so orbital test flights are planned next year from Texas.

SpaceX would then start launching valuable satellites and other payloads in 2023. Starship and its mega booster will be the biggest rocket ever to fly, towering nearly 400 feet. 

