Reno native helps feed homeless for Thanksgiving

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s another holiday season of giving thanks and for Anthoney Galbraith, that means giving back to the community through his annual Thanksgiving food drive for the homeless.

As a local, Galbraith spent his adolescent years biking, skateboarding and exploring the streets of the biggest little city and making contacts along the way.

“I like to meet a lot of new people and I just shared a lot of stories of where they were coming from and what their main problems,” explained Galbraith. “Other than not having a house or family to help them out was just eating on a daily basis. They were thankful for basically anything.”

For the past 13 years, Galbraith worked as a chef, so he was used to cooking all the food from scratch while working out of his grandma’s kitchen.

However this year, he’s getting help from Big T’s Burger Bar to dish out Turkey sandwich dinners.

“My very first one was Battle Born Food truck and they did a wonderful job,” said Galbraith. “Then I decided to branch out and I met Tyler with Big T’s Burger Bar and it was a hit right away.”

This is Galbraith’s 8th year distributing meals. It’s now a tradition he shares with his family and he’s hoping to share it with others too.

“It goes a lot farther than what people imagine and brings the spirits up to where we do proceed to the next year because I plan on doing this for the rest of my life or until I can’t anymore,” added Galbraith. " But I don’t foresee that happening anytime.”

If you’d like to help, we have a link Galbraith’s fundraiser down below.

He says while monetary donations aren’t required, you can also help out by donating care packages or leaving words of encouragement.

For more information on the T&P Food Drive, click here.

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.