‘Police are being hammered’: First responders learn about ‘emotional survival’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - They see the best and the worst, law enforcement and first responders put their lives on the line to keep communities safe.

However, even the toughest of them have emotions.

“Police are being hammered,” said Dr. Kevin Gilmartin, police behavioral scientist. “They’re being accused of everything and is very easy for police officers to see themselves as victims of all this abuse and we want them to be survivors.”

During a free training at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, Dr. Gilmartin met with around 200 men and women to review the potential impacts the career causes both professionally and personally, and to help them develop strategies like, time management for overall emotional survival.

“One of the things we talk about is the elevated stress that police officers are under and we talk about it from both the psychological perspective, but we also talk about it from a biological perspective,” said Dr. Gilmartin. “How they have to take better care of themselves, how we have to look at the physical fitness patternings of police.”

Dr. Gilmartin is a retired law enforcement and the author of the book “Emotional Survival for Law Enforcement: A Guide for Officers and Their Families”.

Carson City Undersheriff, Jerome Tushbant has been to Dr. Gilmartin’s trainings before and believes first responders should consistently get an ‘emotional tune up.’

“Balance is incredibly important. Not only for yourself, but for your family and the community,” said Tushbant. “It’s like working out that even if you don’t want to do it, you got to live in the moment, and embrace that and increase that balance so that you can continue to go out and continue to do that incredibly difficult job that we have.”

He says one of the main takeaways from the training involves sleep hygiene.

“It’s so incredible important to your health, not only emotional, but physical and physiological and long term health to continue to get that sleep,” said Tushbant. “That seven, eight, nine hours a night and as first responders, we just don’t get that.

While it has never been easy to be a police officer, doctor Dr. Gilmartin says he has never seen a time as hard to be an officer than today.

“Any ommunity that invests in their police department, invests in themselves,” said Dr. Gilmartin. “I would like to see law enforcement back to where we have thousands of applicants for few positions, not lots of opening and very few applicants.

The Emotioanl Survival Training was hosted by Nevada Donor Network as a way to show gratitude to first responders for what they do for donationas and the community

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.