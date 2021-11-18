Advertisement

Financial Advisors recommend saving early for retirement

Heading into retirement is a big move that requires careful planning.
Heading into retirement is a big move that requires careful planning.(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:45 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heading into retirement is a big move that requires careful planning. When making this transition, having a pre-retirement plan is critical to building a foundation for financial success in your golden years.

As the year is coming to an end, now is the ideal time to prepare if you are planning to retire soon. Beginning your retirement means planning for the expected and preparing for the unexpected. It is important to position your portfolio of stocks and bonds for both. If you are behind, prioritize saving over investing if you are behind.

Rachel Mormon, Financial Advisor at Edward Jones, mentioned the best way to begin this process,

“Work with a professional because there are little things we can do to maximize the weather that they’ve earned and often when people go to retire they have accumulated more wealth than they ever have in their life, so really trying to structure that to make it last while also trying to achieve their goals, we make it personalized,” Morman said.

Retirement savings are to last 25 to 30 years, advisors say start planning early for a better opportunity to save an amount you can live off of during that time.

For more information on preparing for retirement, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramon Michael “Mike” Clare and the Suzuki GSXR motorcycle he may be using, although the rear...
Man wanted for murder in connection with death in Sparks; $2,500 reward
The scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near the Interstate 580 interchange in which a...
NHP seeks witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash on I-80
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Two people killed in south Carson City crash identified
Blake Thacker
Suspect in fatal crash after Douglas County chase identified
Lana Hardy's SUV
Husband credits Good Samaritans with saving his wife’s life

Latest News

First responders learn about emotional survival
‘Police are being hammered’: First responders learn about ‘emotional survival’
Student actors Kavin Sivakumar playing Theseus and Ilyana Hobson playing Hippolyta.
Another good option for entertainment in northern Nevada
Now that vaccinated foreign travelers can visit the United States, Reno-Tahoe International...
Holiday season at Reno-Tahoe International
RTC bus stop
Bus strike: Hardships & solutions