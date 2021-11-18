Advertisement

Boyfriend of woman connected to toddler’s fentanyl exposure arrested

By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:48 PM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) has arrested a man connected to the mother who is in custody after her 9-month-old son ingested the drug fentanyl.

The investigation began November 7, 2021 after emergency crews responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a home on Whites Creek Lane. Paramedics administered the anti-opiate drug Narcan and the child was revived.

The boy’s mother, Elizabeth Irvin, has been charged with Child Abuse and other charges and is currently in the Washoe County Jail. Irvin is also facing charges for allegedly smuggling drugs into the jail.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that Joseph Salemi, 38, might have been in possession of a large amount of fentanyl, and that he was planning to sell the drug to raise money for Irvin’s bail.

RNU detectives located Salemi on Tuesday, November 16th. Officers stopped Salemi for traffic violations. While searching his vehicle, officers found 24.4 grams of fentanyl, 4.7 grams of methamphetamine, $6,648 in cash, and scales and baggies typically used to package illegal narcotics.

Salemi is now charged with two felony counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, one felony count of Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale, and a misdemeanor count of Displaying a License Plate Improperly.

Elizabeth Marie Irvin
Elizabeth Marie Irvin(Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramon Michael “Mike” Clare and the Suzuki GSXR motorcycle he may be using, although the rear...
Man wanted for murder in connection with death in Sparks; $2,500 reward
The scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near the Interstate 580 interchange in which a...
NHP seeks witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash on I-80
A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Two people killed in south Carson City crash identified
Blake Thacker
Suspect in fatal crash after Douglas County chase identified
November 15th 2021 accident on West 7th Street
Local homeowner frustrated with multiple accidents near and around his property

Latest News

Giovanni Gonzalez-Mariscal
Lazy 5 shooting verdict: Guilty of first degree murder
The scene of an officer-involved shooting by the Reno Police Department on Nov. 5, 2021, in the...
Suspect in officer involved shooting identified
Wells Fargo fire on Wednesday, Nov. 17 around 11 p.m.
Sparks Fire investigating bank fire Wednesday night
Heading into retirement is a big move that requires careful planning.
Financial Advisors recommend saving early for retirement