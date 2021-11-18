Boyfriend of woman connected to toddler’s fentanyl exposure arrested

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) has arrested a man connected to the mother who is in custody after her 9-month-old son ingested the drug fentanyl.

The investigation began November 7, 2021 after emergency crews responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a home on Whites Creek Lane. Paramedics administered the anti-opiate drug Narcan and the child was revived.

The boy’s mother, Elizabeth Irvin, has been charged with Child Abuse and other charges and is currently in the Washoe County Jail. Irvin is also facing charges for allegedly smuggling drugs into the jail.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that Joseph Salemi, 38, might have been in possession of a large amount of fentanyl, and that he was planning to sell the drug to raise money for Irvin’s bail.

RNU detectives located Salemi on Tuesday, November 16th. Officers stopped Salemi for traffic violations. While searching his vehicle, officers found 24.4 grams of fentanyl, 4.7 grams of methamphetamine, $6,648 in cash, and scales and baggies typically used to package illegal narcotics.

Salemi is now charged with two felony counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, one felony count of Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale, and a misdemeanor count of Displaying a License Plate Improperly.

Elizabeth Marie Irvin (Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office)

