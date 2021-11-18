Advertisement

Fatal Las Vegas arson fire suspect arrested in Carson City

Shyhelee Jamal Coleman
Shyhelee Jamal Coleman(Carson City jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:26 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A 35-year-old transient accused of setting a Las Vegas house fire that killed his girlfriend has been arrested in Carson City on arson and homicide-related charges.

The Nevada Appeal reports Shyhelee Jamal Coleman was booked into the Carson City Jail Tuesday after Carson City sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle trespassing at a gas station.

He’s accused of setting the Nov. 10 fire that killed Melynda Williams and three dogs found dead in the double-wide mobile home. Coleman faces one count of first-degree arson, three counts of attempted murder, and three counts of willful killing of an animal.

