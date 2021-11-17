Advertisement

Washoe County graduation rate dips for second straight year

Graduation rates graphic
Graduation rates graphic(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:09 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District reported Wednesday its graduation rate dropped for the second straight year.

The school district said 82.5 percent of the class of 2021 graduated, down from last year’s 85.1 percent and 2019′s record 86 percent.

Nevada’s graduation rate was 81.31 percent this year, a decrease from 82.57 percent for the class of 2020.

“We continue to grapple with the impact of COVID, and I am proud of the extraordinary efforts of our staff members, students, and families who have worked so hard during this historic period of challenge,” said WCSD Superintendent Kristen McNeill.

The school district added staff to help students, including counselors, tutors, teachers, intersession classes, attendance officers, summer school classes and graduation advocates.

“We are dedicated to helping our students recover emotionally and academically from this global pandemic, and I am confident with our Response to Recovery Strategic Plan as our guide, we will have our students meet their academic and social potential,” McNeill said in a statement.

Seven schools had graduation rates of more than 90 percent:

  • Academy of Arts, Careers & Technology (AACT) – 100 percent
  • Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) High School – 100 percent
  • North Star Online School – 96 percent
  • Galena High School – 92 percent
  • Incline High School – 94 percent
  • McQueen High School – 91 percent
  • Reno High School – 91 percent

