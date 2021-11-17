Advertisement

Man arrested for alleged kidnap and rape in Reno

George Michael Claros
George Michael Claros(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:43 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities arrested a man Tuesday for the kidnap and rape of a female on Monday.

George Michael Claros, 27, is being held in the Washoe County jail on charges of kidnapping, battery to commit sexual assault, assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of sexual assault.

The victim told the police that on Monday Claros pulled a handgun on her and demanded sex. He then severely beat her and took her to a storage unit where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

RPD Sex Crime unit detectives came in and started an investigation. The Regional Crime Suppression Unit helped identify the suspect and he was taken into custody Tuesday without incident.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Two people killed in south Carson City crash identified
Ramon Michael “Mike” Clare and the Suzuki GSXR motorcycle he may be using, although the rear...
Man wanted for murder in connection with death in Sparks; $2,500 reward
The scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near the Interstate 580 interchange in which a...
NHP seeks witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash on I-80
Lana Hardy's SUV
Husband credits Good Samaritans with saving his wife’s life
Elizabeth Marie Irvin
Additional charges filed against mother in child fentanyl exposure

Latest News

Thanksgiving Meals Distributed (Anothoney Galbraith)
Reno native helps feed homeless for Thanksgiving
Graduation rates graphic
Washoe County graduation rate dips for second straight year
A sign outside a South Lake Tahoe Fire Station welcomes residents back to town after the...
Caldor Fire closure order lifted at Lake Tahoe
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers will have to decide what to do with the budget...
California analysts predict $31 billion budget surplus