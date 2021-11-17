Man arrested for alleged kidnap and rape in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities arrested a man Tuesday for the kidnap and rape of a female on Monday.

George Michael Claros, 27, is being held in the Washoe County jail on charges of kidnapping, battery to commit sexual assault, assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of sexual assault.

The victim told the police that on Monday Claros pulled a handgun on her and demanded sex. He then severely beat her and took her to a storage unit where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

RPD Sex Crime unit detectives came in and started an investigation. The Regional Crime Suppression Unit helped identify the suspect and he was taken into custody Tuesday without incident.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.