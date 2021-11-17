Local homeowner frustrated with multiple accidents near and around his property

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a growing problem, turning into a nightmare for homeowner Greg Swindle who is counting the number of accidents happening around his home.

“I didn’t know about the situation before I bought the house,” explained Swindle. I was just here moving from the military to get to my kids and this was the house that was for sale, I didn’t know this was such a problem.”

Monday night Reno police responded to a car that crashed into Swindle’s yard. The driver hit a wall, Swindle’s car, a trash can and a tree.

November 15th 2021 accident on West 7th Street (KOLO)

“Oh it’s the same thing that’s happened the last 3 times,” added Swindle. “Everybody ignores the corner coming forward or there’s cars that collide and come into my yard. I park my cars this way so they don’t go through my daughter’s room.”

Swindle has lived on West 7th street for 4 years. He estimates over thousands of dollars in damages from these accidents. He says he even kept up the barricades the previous owner put in place to prevent cars from going through his home and Swindle says he’s not the only one in the neighborhood experiencing these problems.

“The neighbors right there, which comes out of the turn has boulders right there and I believe somebody died in their yard,” said Swindle. “There’s a city bus that went through the fence here, drunk drivers come through here and spin out, it a number of cars. There was a child that was hit right down here because it’s a school zone.”

The Reno police department tells us the curve of the street and speed are elements to take into consideration, and while they do patrol this area on a regular basis...Swindle says that’s not enough.

“I communicated with the mayor and they did a speed study and it was 10 miles an hour average over and I haven’t seen a police officer here since,” added Swindle. “I talked to the fire chief, they won’t put anything up here to slow down traffic because they say it’s an emergency thoroughfare, well all the emergencies seem to be happening in my yard.”

Swindle says ultimately he hopes the city will conduct traffic mitigation in his neighborhood.

“I’m just counting the days til a kid’s hurt and it really scares me,” said Swindle. “I’m really scared it’s gonna be a young kid who’s coming out of the elementary or my daughter.”

KOLO-8 reached out to the City of Reno, here is their statement below:

“As you are aware from the Traffic Engineering findings, this area of 7th Street is a Primary Emergency Vehicle Route, or PEVR, with a speed limit of 25 mph. Traffic calming devices such as speed bumps would hinder emergency response on roads that have been deemed PEVRs, of which there are many throughout the City. We encourage you and your viewers to visit this blog post and watch the video for more information. This area of 7th Street is also one of the highest-patrolled areas by the Reno Police Department (RPD), as RPD has remained committed to increasing enforcement. While Monday night’s traffic incident is unfortunate, it’s a great reminder to our community to please slow down, pay attention to posted speed limits, and avoid distractions while you are driving. This is all part of being a good citizen and neighbor.”

