Holiday season at Reno-Tahoe International

Now that vaccinated foreign travelers can visit the United States, Reno-Tahoe International Airport is preparing for a busy holiday season.(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:02 AM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now that vaccinated foreign travelers can visit the United States, Reno-Tahoe International Airport is preparing for a busy holiday season. A total of 7,000 travelers are expected to make their way to the airport.

With this busy time at Reno-Tahoe, you must give yourself plenty of time and plan ahead. Prepare ahead of time for how you will be getting to the airport. If you plan on using the airport’s parking lot, be aware of the lot being filled as it has been the past few months.

Stacey Sunday, Director of Corporate Communications at Reno-Tahoe International mentioned what this increase in travel means for Reno,

“Everything is opening up again, anything that brings more travelers to our beautiful region is great news, again it means you will need to arrive two hours early though because we are going to get busier here,” Sunday said.

The airport also recommends checking to make sure you have all your traveling needs. Have your phone fully charged and have it set up to receive flight updates, bring a reusable water bottle, and remember liquids are only allowed that are 3.4 ounces or less.

For more information from Reno-Tahoe International Airport, click here.

