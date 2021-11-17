Fatal crash in Gardnerville following chase with wanted suspect

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Highway Patrol and the Carson City Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal crash following a chase with a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a police officer in Oregon.

A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy reportedly recognized the suspect and his vehicle when he was seen speeding in the Gardnerville Ranchos area around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. According to DCSO, the agency had been on the lookout for this suspect for more than a week.

The driver took off in a different direction and was eventually spotted on nearby side streets. When the deputy tried to stop the suspect, he reportedly hit other vehicles while attempting to get away. The chase ended near the intersection of Tillman Lane and Patricia Drive when the suspect hit another car, causing his vehicle to roll.

Investigators say the passenger in the suspect’s vehicle was ejected and died at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

If your vehicle was hit during this incident, you’re asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 775-782-5126.

