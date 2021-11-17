California analysts predict $31 billion budget surplus

Advertisement

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers will have to decide what to do with the budget surplus. (Roby Behrens for CA FWD)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:57 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California’s independent Legislative Analyst’s Office is forecasting that the state will have a $31 billion budget surplus next year.

The predicted surplus is so large the office estimates it will exceed a constitutional limit on state spending by more than $14 billion. That could require Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers to either cut taxes, spend more money on schools and infrastructure or give rebates to taxpayers.

California’s tax collections have continued to soar despite the pandemic. From April to June of this year, California businesses reported a 38.8% increase in taxable sales.

The Legislative Analyst’s Office says it’s impossible to know whether these revenue gains are sustainable. 

