Caldor Fire closure order lifted at Lake Tahoe

A sign outside a South Lake Tahoe Fire Station welcomes residents back to town after the...
A sign outside a South Lake Tahoe Fire Station welcomes residents back to town after the lifting of the evacuation order Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, due to the Caldor fire. (AP Photo/Samuel Metz)(Samuel Metz | AP)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:17 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - The U.S. Forest Service has lifted the closure order for the area at Lake tahoe affected by the Caldor Fire.

Forest Service crews have removed the fire damaged trees along roads and trails within the Caldor Fire area. Even with those efforts, there are still hazards that include fire-weakened trees and smoldering pockets of fuel.

Experts say the hazards could still be a threat for the next five to ten years.

The closure order is still in effect for the Eldorado National Forest. You can get more information on that closure at FS.USDA.gov.

