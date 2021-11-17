Caldor Fire closure order lifted at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - The U.S. Forest Service has lifted the closure order for the area at Lake tahoe affected by the Caldor Fire.

Forest Service crews have removed the fire damaged trees along roads and trails within the Caldor Fire area. Even with those efforts, there are still hazards that include fire-weakened trees and smoldering pockets of fuel.

Experts say the hazards could still be a threat for the next five to ten years.

The closure order is still in effect for the Eldorado National Forest. You can get more information on that closure at FS.USDA.gov.

