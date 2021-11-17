Bus strike: Hardships & solutions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s lunchtime at Michael Cutt’s home in northwest Reno and his caregiver David Walker is busy preparing a snack. This is one of many tasks he performs in a typical day here.

If Michael looks familiar there’s a reason. A veteran actor he’s appeared in a number of movies and tv series. he was training for a role when a fall left him a quadriplegic. he has a live-in girlfriend, but she has a job. a neighbor his occasional help, but vid is a key reason. Michael is able to remain at home.

“If i didn’t have David I’d have to be in a nursing home languishing in bed and not going anywhere.”

David is paid through a state program and it isn’t much. You’d be surprised and probably dismayed to learn what he earns per hour, not nearly enough to afford a car and he lives miles away in midtown. Normally that’s not a problem. a ride on the number four bus puts him a block from Michael’s home, but the number four bus isn’t running and that makes David’s transportation problem a big problem for Michael.

“I have regimen of about 12 to 15 pills that I take per day. So not only that I need to be fed. I need to hydrate. So it’s essential there’s somebody here.”

“It is really important for me to get up here in a timely manner to do the things he needs done,” says Walker.

When we first heard of their problem we figured there must be others with similar issues and we remembered from previous stories a promise from the RTC to work with their riders to find alternatives.

“We’re doing everything we can to get people to where they need to go,” says RTC spokesperson Lauren Ball, “and we do have a variety of options for members of our community who need transportation.”

Solutions include special service on some routes, their door-to-door access service, even vouchers and UBER rides.

For the moment the buses--most of them at least--remain idle.

We put David in touch with the RTC and they were able to make sure he gets to Michael’s house. It’s working.

Those having trouble should call RTC customer service at 348-RIDE.

