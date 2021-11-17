Advertisement

'Bukit' delivers local products to local people

By Ben Deach
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:54 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It could be considered Reno’s version of Amazon.

“It’s a new business model. I don’t know if anybody has ever done this, “said CEO Jessica Anderson.

CEO Jessica Anderson officially launched her company, Bukit last week… fittingly Named after the worlds smallest rainforest located in Malaysia.

“We are excited to offer a solution to local shopping. It’s definitely been unmet need in our community and work cited to support locals.”

So far 18 local businesses can be found on Bukit including Wink Lash and Beauty Bar and State 36 Clothing Company.

“I think it was absolute genius,” said Wink owner Jennifer Jeffers.

“They are offering us a service that allows us to be competitive with the biggest stores in town,’ added Morgan Gottier, owner of State 36 Clothing Co.

You can shop by category, or by store, and it’s only for the Reno area, with service in 13 local zip codes.

