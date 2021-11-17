Another good option for entertainment in northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A friend of mine invited me to attend a University of Nevada, Reno production of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” Saturday, November 13. Her daughter Ilyana Hobson was playing the part of Hippolyta. While I’m not naturally attracted to plays I do catch one each time I visit New York City or London so I have seen several world class performances including Hamilton, Phantom of the Opera, and Les Miserables among others.

With this perspective I must write that I was impressed by the student actors. The singing was beautiful and I felt they accurately portrayed universal themes of love, imagination, and whimsy. Overall they were amusing, quirky, and overall true to the script likely written over 400 years ago between 1594 and 1596. I’ve not seen many Shakespearean plays, but his writing captured my attention. It’s concise, rhythmic and bursting with meaning.

I had no idea Shakespeare had such a sense of humor, imagination, and raunch. Some of the comedy is crass and might make you laugh, but if it instead makes you cringe then at least it will enlighten you to some of the historical themes popular in the late 1500 and 1600′s and I feel there is value in this. Don’t worry parents. I would consider it PG-13 for today’s standards. If you have not seen a University play in Reno I think you’re missing out and if you’re on a budget the tickets were only $5 each. All six shows were SOLD OUT. I will start looking at the other entertainment options provided by UNR. This is truly something we can all be proud to have close to where we live.

