Washoe Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating two shooting deaths in Cold Springs

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:33 PM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLD SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of two adults who had been found shot to death inside a home in Cold Springs.

The discovery was made Sunday, November 14, 2021, shortly before 1:30 A.M. at the home on the 18000 block of Cedar View Drive.

Investigators say the man and woman were both shot in the head. They have only been identified as being in their 40′s.

The Sheriff’s Office says there are no outstanding suspects in the investigation and there is no threat to the community.

