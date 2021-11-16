Virtual event helps teens learn finances

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Greater Nevada Credit Union is holding a virtual event to help teens plan for the future.

It’s called Bite of Reality. It’s a simulation where teens will be tasked with managing a budget. It will include things like buying a house, car, food, and clothing. There will also be some curve balls, including car repairs.

During the process, participants will be able to interact with Greater Nevada staff. It’s happening Tuesday, November 16 at 3:30 p.m..

You can find the link to the program, here.

