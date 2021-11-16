Advertisement

Toys for Tots in need of gifts for teens

Warehouse shortage impacting Toys For Tots
Warehouse shortage impacting Toys For Tots(WVLT News)
By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:37 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -Toys for tots is now underway in Fallon.

Every year the foundation collects new and unwrapped presents to distribute to local families for the holiday season.

“It’s overwhelming because you don’t really understand the situation, until your standing on the other side of it and it makes me feel a great amount better about myself and what were doing here to help families that need help,” said Veteran volunteer Steve Ezzell.

Toys for Tots donations ranging from toys and books are welcomed, but Ezzell says there is a need for gifts for teens and non-electronic items.

“Something that we’re lacking on is stuff for teenage boys and teenage girls,” Ezzell added. “Anywhere from the ages 13-18 because everyone sees Toys for Tots and they think smaller children but we go further than that. We go into the teenage years too.”

You can drop off new toys and items at 143 South Maine Street in Fallon, inside the V Titans Comics store, or at any of the Toys for Tots drop off locations.

For more information, Click here

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Two people killed in south Carson City crash identified
Elizabeth Marie Irvin
Additional charges filed against mother in child fentanyl exposure
Ramon Michael “Mike” Clare and the Suzuki GSXR motorcycle he may be using, although the rear...
Man wanted for murder in connection with death in Sparks; $2,500 reward
The scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near the Interstate 580 interchange in which a...
NHP seeks witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash on I-80
Lights from a modum inside a southwest Reno home.
Nevadans asked to participate in the “Nevada Speed Test”

Latest News

Men’s health awareness month: heart risks
Governor Sisolak shares his thoughts on the new bill on Monday afternoon
Governor Sisolak reacts to infrastructure bill which is sending $4 billion to Nevada
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Most child car seats are not installed correctly, but there is help available.
Car seat safety during holiday travel