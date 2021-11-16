Toys for Tots in need of gifts for teens

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -Toys for tots is now underway in Fallon.

Every year the foundation collects new and unwrapped presents to distribute to local families for the holiday season.

“It’s overwhelming because you don’t really understand the situation, until your standing on the other side of it and it makes me feel a great amount better about myself and what were doing here to help families that need help,” said Veteran volunteer Steve Ezzell.

Toys for Tots donations ranging from toys and books are welcomed, but Ezzell says there is a need for gifts for teens and non-electronic items.

“Something that we’re lacking on is stuff for teenage boys and teenage girls,” Ezzell added. “Anywhere from the ages 13-18 because everyone sees Toys for Tots and they think smaller children but we go further than that. We go into the teenage years too.”

You can drop off new toys and items at 143 South Maine Street in Fallon, inside the V Titans Comics store, or at any of the Toys for Tots drop off locations.

