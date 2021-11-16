Advertisement

Sparks Marina path closing for construction

(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:53 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Marina path will be closed temporarily for construction, starting on November 15. The impacted area will be from the southwest corner of the marina to Harbour Cove Court. The path will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pedestrian access to the path will be allowed from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and on weekends. Crews will be working on the Sparks Marina Lake Level Control Pipeline Project and the installation of a new concrete path along the shore on the east side.

The project will replace critical flood control infrastructure used to control the Marina water surface level. The new concrete path is being installed by the developer of a new casino at Legends. The projects were coordinated to minimize the impact to residents and visitors of the park.

According to city officials, the path will be reopened before Thanksgiving. Click here to view a map showing the impacted area.

