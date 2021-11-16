RPD investigating stabbing on S. Virginia

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 9:50 A.M. UPDATE: Reno Police have reopened S. Virginia at La Rue, which is south of Cheney, following an investigation into a fight.

Police say two men got into a fight. Both had weapons. One man was stabbed and is reported to be in serious condition. The other man suffered head injuries.

Investigators say they closed S. Virginia while they investigated the fight, but it has since reopened.

