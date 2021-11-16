Advertisement

RPD investigating stabbing on S. Virginia

Reno Police are investigating a fight that resulted in two men being injured on S. Virginia at La Rue.(KOLO-TV)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:55 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 9:50 A.M. UPDATE: Reno Police have reopened S. Virginia at La Rue, which is south of Cheney, following an investigation into a fight.

Police say two men got into a fight. Both had weapons. One man was stabbed and is reported to be in serious condition. The other man suffered head injuries.

Investigators say they closed S. Virginia while they investigated the fight, but it has since reopened.

