Governor Sisolak reacts to infrastructure bill which is sending $4 billion to Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - With President Biden signing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure into law on Monday, impacts will be felt from coast to coast including here in Nevada.

It’s something Governor Steve Sisolak says Nevada desperately needs.

“All you need to do is get on some of the roads to see how needed it is. Whether it’s I-15 or I-80,” he remarked when he met with the media outside of the state capitol.

The new bill will create jobs in plenty of different areas around the state, many of which involving roads – where $2.5 billion of the $4 billion headed to Nevada will be spent on.

In addition to road and bridge improvements, this money will help with public transportation, fire prevention, broadband internet access, and electric car charging stations.

But is the price tag too high?

“I don’t think investing in our people is too expensive,” Sisolak stated. We should be able handle this. It’s paying for itself and we are going to get our share of the money.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.