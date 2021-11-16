Advertisement

Governor Sisolak reacts to infrastructure bill which is sending $4 billion to Nevada

By Ben Deach
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:10 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - With President Biden signing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure into law on Monday, impacts will be felt from coast to coast including here in Nevada.

It’s something Governor Steve Sisolak says Nevada desperately needs.

“All you need to do is get on some of the roads to see how needed it is. Whether it’s I-15 or I-80,” he remarked when he met with the media outside of the state capitol.

The new bill will create jobs in plenty of different areas around the state, many of which involving roads – where $2.5 billion of the $4 billion headed to Nevada will be spent on.

In addition to road and bridge improvements, this money will help with public transportation, fire prevention, broadband internet access, and electric car charging stations.

But is the price tag too high?

“I don’t think investing in our people is too expensive,” Sisolak stated. We should be able handle this. It’s paying for itself and we are going to get our share of the money.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Two people killed in south Carson City crash identified
Elizabeth Marie Irvin
Additional charges filed against mother in child fentanyl exposure
Ramon Michael “Mike” Clare and the Suzuki GSXR motorcycle he may be using, although the rear...
Man wanted for murder in connection with death in Sparks; $2,500 reward
The scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near the Interstate 580 interchange in which a...
NHP seeks witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash on I-80
Lights from a modum inside a southwest Reno home.
Nevadans asked to participate in the “Nevada Speed Test”

Latest News

Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Most child car seats are not installed correctly, but there is help available.
Car seat safety during holiday travel
Nevada wide receiver Romeo Douds (7) makes the catch against Hawaii in the second half of an...
Wolf Pack prepares for country’s top rushing attack in Air Force
Elizabeth Irvin now faces a list of 11 different charges ranging from possession to child abuse...
Elizabeth Irvin probable cause