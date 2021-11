MOUNT ROSE, Nev. (KOLO) - The NHP has closed the Mount Rose Highway above Sky Tavern due to a fatal crash.

The NHP confirms that one person was killed while a second person was injured.

There is no estimate for when the highway might reopen.

Avoid through traffic on Mount Rose for some time. pic.twitter.com/K9ZWz07g1J — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) November 16, 2021

