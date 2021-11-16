Advertisement

College scholarship scamming

The process of applying for college has an additional challenge. The red flags future students...
The process of applying for college has an additional challenge. The red flags future students need look out for(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Nov. 16, 2021
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The process of applying for college has an additional challenge. Future college students need to look for scams in scholarship applications.

College application deadlines are approaching, so looking for financial aid has begun for many graduating high schools. There are a few major things to look out for when applying for scholarships. First, don’t provide your Social Security number or bank account information. An application fee of any sort is also not necessary for scholarship applications. It is a red flag if you are named a finalist to a scholarship you didn’t apply for.

Casey Welch, CEO of Tallo, mentioned what students should do during this process,

“Start early, don’t wait until the last minute. If you are a little bit leary of it make sure you do extra research, go to your guidance counselors, parents, mentors, or teachers and have them take a look at it just to double-check with you. You can never be too safe when it comes to these matters,” Welch said.

He also recommends students apply for FASFA as soon as possible to be on the right track to receive student aid.

The Federal Trade Commission and other government entities go after scammers like these, but taking the time during the application process and doing the research could save students from having money stolen as well as their identity.

For more information on scholarship scams click here. To students need who need help navigating additional scholarship resources, they can be found at Tallo.com

