Advertisement

Checking your child’s car seat ahead of holiday travel

child car seats
child car seats(none)
By Denise Wong
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:41 PM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If your holiday travel plans include hitting the road, you may want to check that your child’s car seat is properly installed. It turns out, the majority of them are not.

“Three out of four car seats are installed incorrectly,” says Nellie Martinez, a car seat safety instructor for REMSA.

Martinez has been helping parents in Northern Nevada for years. She says a lot of parents have good intentions and don’t realize they’re making mistakes. Some of the most common problems she sees include: car seats not secured tightly enough in the vehicle, parents move their child up in car seats before they are the appropriate size, and the harness strap is too loose or too low on a child.

Martinez says the harness should be raised to armpit level when a child is sitting in the car seat. It should fit snug against the child’s chest.

Martinez urges parents to read their car seat manuals carefully. But if you’re still uncertain whether your child’s seat is secured correctly, there is help available.

REMSA offers car seat inspections. Parents and guardians can call to set up an appointment -- to either get their child’s car seat installed or inspected. Martinez says it offers that peace of mind that can be critical.

“In my case, I have grandbabies, so I want to make sure they’re always safe. It’s too late when you have an accident, so as soon as you have a child or you know you’re going to have a child, get it professionally checked to make sure you’re okay or to learn little tips,” says Martinez.

To register for a car seat inspection/installation at REMSA, call (775) 353-0772 or go to https://www.remsahealth.com/outreach/point-of-impact/

The cost is $25, which helps to support the program.

In 2022, the Point of Impact Car Seat Inspection and Installation program will return -- offering checkpoints throughout the community.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Two people killed in south Carson City crash identified
Elizabeth Marie Irvin
Additional charges filed against mother in child fentanyl exposure
Ramon Michael “Mike” Clare and the Suzuki GSXR motorcycle he may be using, although the rear...
Man wanted for murder in connection with death in Sparks; $2,500 reward
The scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near the Interstate 580 interchange in which a...
NHP seeks witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash on I-80
Lights from a modum inside a southwest Reno home.
Nevadans asked to participate in the “Nevada Speed Test”

Latest News

Sparks Marina path closing for construction
Lemmon Drive will be reduced to single lane in work areas during the daytime, and residents...
Flood barrier removal starting along Lemmon Drive
WCSO deputies arrested 45 year-old Michael Wayne Purple, Jr. last month for multiple sex...
Man arrested in Washoe County for lewdness with a child
Vikingsholm - Tahoe's Hidden Castle - was built in 1929 as a summer home for Mrs. Lora...
Historic Vikingsholm at Emerald Bay always in need of attention, support