NNIC offering refugee mentorship opportunities

NNIC hosts youth mentoring program
NNIC hosts youth mentoring program(Station)
By John Macaluso
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:46 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada International Center is providing opportunities to be a mentor to refugees in our area. It’s called the Refugee Youth Mentoring program.

In participating in this program, NNIC is asking for a one year commitment. During that time, mentors will be required to spend two hours a week with their mentoree. Scheduling is up to the mentor and the refugee, so meetings can be planned around both people’s schedule.

There is no financial commitment. Mentors can take their mentorees out to things like lunch or coffee, but are encouraged to take part in the many free activities in the area. NNIC will also provide suggestions for free activities to do with mentees that will also engage them in the Northern Nevada community.

Mentors will also be required to participate in training programs. Other requirements include having a current drivers license, car insurance with a minimum incident coverage of at least $100,000, and a background check. You can find more information about the program here.

