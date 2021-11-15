Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After a quiet and warm weekend, a few changes are on the way. Winds will pick up Monday with gusty conditions in northeast California and northwestern Nevada which may bring areas of blowing dust to the region and a Lake Wind advisory for Tahoe. Shower chances will also increase north of Susanville-Gerlach. Cooler weather returns midweek with another system expected to roll into the Sierra Thursday to Friday morning, bringing increased chances for stronger winds and rain.

8 day forecast (KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.