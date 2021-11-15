Advertisement

Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:35 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After a quiet and warm weekend, a few changes are on the way. Winds will pick up Monday with gusty conditions in northeast California and northwestern Nevada which may bring areas of blowing dust to the region and a Lake Wind advisory for Tahoe. Shower chances will also increase north of Susanville-Gerlach. Cooler weather returns midweek with another system expected to roll into the Sierra Thursday to Friday morning, bringing increased chances for stronger winds and rain.

8 day forecast
8 day forecast(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Two people killed in south Carson City crash identified
Elizabeth Marie Irvin
Additional charges filed against mother in child fentanyl exposure
Ramon Michael “Mike” Clare and the Suzuki GSXR motorcycle he may be using, although the rear...
Sparks police want to talk to man about a homicide; $2,500 reward
The scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near the Interstate 580 interchange in which a...
NHP seeks witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash on I-80
Lights from a modum inside a southwest Reno home.
Nevadans asked to participate in the “Nevada Speed Test”

Latest News

8 day forecast
Sunday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather