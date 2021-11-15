Advertisement

Man arrested in Washoe County for lewdness with a child

WCSO deputies arrested 45 year-old Michael Wayne Purple, Jr. last month for multiple sex...
WCSO deputies arrested 45 year-old Michael Wayne Purple, Jr. last month for multiple sex offenses involving a minor victim.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:27 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County man is in custody for felony lewdness with a child charges. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office received a report in June 2021, and after further investigation, arrested 45 year-old Michael Wayne Purple, Jr. last month for multiple sex offenses involving a minor victim.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

