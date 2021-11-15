Flood barrier removal starting along Lemmon Drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County will begin the final removal of HESCO barriers along Lemmon Drive on Monday.

According to a release issued by county officials, the work will start on the southern end of Lemmon Drive around Patrician Drive. Work is expected to continue north over the next several months, removing flood barriers and restoring driveways, removing trash and waste materials, and restoring roadsides and storm water ditches.

Lemmon Drive will be reduced to single lane in work areas during the daytime, and residents should be prepared for detours. Crews will begin work daily at 8 a.m. and end around 3:30 p.m.

Staging is scheduled to happen this week with removal of materials starting some time after Thanksgiving. Residential driveways on either side of Idaho Street that were damaged or impacted by the flood response are scheduled to be repaired the first week of January. Work should be completed by the end of January.

Washoe County crews will also focus on minimizing waste taken to the landfill by repurposing the materials removed from the roadside. For example, the interior sand from flood barriers will be stockpiled for potential flood response in the future. The exterior shells that are acceptable for non-flood response activities will be repurposed in other places such as a shooting range.

Information on Swan Lake and flooding mitigation efforts can be found on the Washoe County website.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.