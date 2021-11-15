Advertisement

Flood barrier removal starting along Lemmon Drive

Lemmon Drive will be reduced to single lane in work areas during the daytime, and residents...
Lemmon Drive will be reduced to single lane in work areas during the daytime, and residents should be prepared for detours as flood barriers are removed.(Washoe County)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:04 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County will begin the final removal of HESCO barriers along Lemmon Drive on Monday.

According to a release issued by county officials, the work will start on the southern end of Lemmon Drive around Patrician Drive. Work is expected to continue north over the next several months, removing flood barriers and restoring driveways, removing trash and waste materials, and restoring roadsides and storm water ditches.

Lemmon Drive will be reduced to single lane in work areas during the daytime, and residents should be prepared for detours. Crews will begin work daily at 8 a.m. and end around 3:30 p.m.

Staging is scheduled to happen this week with removal of materials starting some time after Thanksgiving. Residential driveways on either side of Idaho Street that were damaged or impacted by the flood response are scheduled to be repaired the first week of January. Work should be completed by the end of January.

Washoe County crews will also focus on minimizing waste taken to the landfill by repurposing the materials removed from the roadside. For example, the interior sand from flood barriers will be stockpiled for potential flood response in the future. The exterior shells that are acceptable for non-flood response activities will be repurposed in other places such as a shooting range.

Information on Swan Lake and flooding mitigation efforts can be found on the Washoe County website.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle, fatal crash closed the Spooner Junction in Carson City.
Two people killed in south Carson City crash identified
Elizabeth Marie Irvin
Additional charges filed against mother in child fentanyl exposure
Ramon Michael “Mike” Clare and the Suzuki GSXR motorcycle he may be using, although the rear...
Man wanted for murder in connection with death in Sparks; $2,500 reward
The scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near the Interstate 580 interchange in which a...
NHP seeks witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash on I-80
Lights from a modum inside a southwest Reno home.
Nevadans asked to participate in the “Nevada Speed Test”

Latest News

WCSO deputies arrested 45 year-old Michael Wayne Purple, Jr. last month for multiple sex...
Man arrested in Washoe County for lewdness with a child
Vikingsholm - Tahoe's Hidden Castle - was built in 1929 as a summer home for Mrs. Lora...
Historic Vikingsholm at Emerald Bay always in need of attention, support
Ramon Michael “Mike” Clare and the Suzuki GSXR motorcycle he may be using, although the rear...
Man wanted for murder in connection with death in Sparks; $2,500 reward
Ageless Expo will be at Casino Fandango in Carson City on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
Casino Fandango, Atlantis hosting ‘Ageless Expos’